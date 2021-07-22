Forklift driver jailed for burgling housemate

Mark Bacon had been moving out of the house of multiple occupancy on Grafton Street in Castleford on the evening of 26 March when he forced his way into a locked bedroom and took a Superdry jacket, scratch cards and £10.50 in change. The total value taken was £314.

Prosecutor Catherine Duffy said that Bacon had waited until the victim had left his room of the four-bedroom property, before locking it and heading to the communal living area downstairs.

Bacon was later arrested but denied any involvement.

The house of multiple occupancy is on Grafton Street.

The 45-year-old, of no fixed address, has 18 previous convictions, although none for burglary.

He had been held in custody since the end of March.

A trial date had been set but he eventually changed his plea for a single charge of burglary to guilty.

Mitigating, James Holding said Bacon simply wanted the ordeal to be over.

He said that Bacon and the victim had been involved in a dispute, which led to him breaking into his room "out of spite".

He added: "It's not a typical dwelling burglary. It's a house of of multiple occupancy where the defendant had a right to be."

Mr Holding said Bacon had proved he could live a crime-free life, with nothing on his record prior to 2010.

He said that it was his excessive drinking that contributed to his problems and admitted he needed help.