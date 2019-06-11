Former special constable encourages others to volunteer

A former special constable is encouraging others to sign up after West Yorkshire Police launched a recruitment drive.

Roy Evans joined West Yorkshire Police as a Special Constable in 2007, patrolling Hemsworth as part of the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Since 1979, he has worked for all three of the emergency services - as a part time ambulance driver, a full-time divisional officer, an assistant fire officer in South Kirkby Colliery, a retained firefighter in Hemsworth and finally as a special constable. He has recently retired after 12 years with the force.

Speaking about his time with West Yorkshire Police, Roy said: “So there I was on my first day on duty not knowing anyone, but I needn't have worried as I was made welcome and have been made welcome ever since.

“There are too many names to mention who have been there for me for everything from a question on our crime system to standing at my side when things get tough.

“When you join West Yorkshire Police you get a second family, that's how I feel.”

Specials have the same powers as police officers and go through very similar training, however, they are voluntary and are unpaid.

They are expected to commit to a minimum number of hours each month.

To be a special, you need to be 18-years-old and be able to complete a job-related fitness test.

The recruitment window is open until June 24.

For more information and to find out how to apply, visit: http://ow.ly/TGdf50uAlbX