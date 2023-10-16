Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Horbury and South Ossett representative Simon Fishwick was one of several attacked by drunken thug Lee Young following a dispute at the Queen’s Arms, Wakefield.

Young punched one man unconscious, stamped on another and attacked anyone who attempted to quell the situation.

The 39-year-old received a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court after admitting two counts of ABH and four of assault by beating, all relating to the single incident outside the Denby Dale Road pub on the night of July 15.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Young attacked six people at the Queen's Arms pub in Wakefield. (pic by Google Maps)

But Mr Fishwick, 49, was disappointed with the sentence, calling it “lenient” and saying it could have “easily been a murder charge or manslaughter”.

Prosecuting the case, Ben Sayers said Mr Fishwick and a friend had ordered a taxi to pick them up from the pub that night.

Young, who was also in the pub, had been arguing with his partner and they went outside and tried to get into the pre-ordered cab. The driver confirmed it was for Mr Fishwick and his friend, so the pair got into the vehicle which began to move away.

But Young continued to remonstrate and the cab stopped and the men got out again. Young lashed out, punching them before stamping on Mr Fishwick’s head and chest.

A man who attempted to get between them was then punched whole another male then entered the melee with the landlady but was punched and fell backwards, striking his head on the pavement.

Young grabbed the landlady and punched her twice to the face which left blood “pouring” from her nose. A sixth man grabbed Young’s arm but fell to the ground, where Young punched him.

The court heard that Young, of Moor End Road, Halifax, admitted to being “extremely” drunk.

The pre-sentence report read: “He is disgusted and ashamed of his behaviour. He seems genuinely remorseful and takes full responsibility.”

Judge Neil Clark told him: “You accept it’s a fairly shocking incident. You were attacking people for no reason.”