Lee Parker, 40, who was a police constable based at Operational Support, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault on a female and one count of outraging public decency.

He was sentenced to 32 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years and put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years at Manchester Magistrates Court today.

He was also ordered to pay a £250 fine for each of the victims.

The offences took place on December 14 2021, while Parker was in a bar in Leeds.

The sexual assaults relate to him grabbing and kissing a female member of the public and slapping the bottom of another.

He also exposed himself to members of the public.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicola Bryar, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “This officer’s actions fell well below what we expect of our employees on and off duty.

“I am pleased that these victims have reported these offences to the police so that they could be investigated. No-one should expect or accept being violated in this way on a night out.

"We are committed to protecting women and girls from violence and sexual violence and suspended this officer from duty as soon as we became aware that a police officer was involved.

“If anyone has been a victim of a sexual assault, I would urge them to please report it. We have specialist officers in safeguarding units across the county who are experienced in investigating these offences and supporting victims.”

PC Parker resigned from the Force while under investigation and is currently on the College of Policing’s Advisory List.