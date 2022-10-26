Former West Yorkshire Police officer abused his position to form a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated after concerns were raised about PC Craig Beazley’s actions prior to joining the force in 2017.

PC Beazley admitted having a sexual relationship with the woman, who he had met during the course of his duties while serving with Greater Manchester Police.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We received a conduct referral from West Yorkshire Police, the force where he was employed at the time the allegation came to light in April 2021.

"He was placed on restricted duties by the force prior to his resignation being tendered.

“Investigators obtained statements from PC Beazley and the woman, whom he came into contact with when she reported being a victim of crime.

"We also analysed mobile phone records and interviewed PC Beazley under criminal caution.

“We found evidence he abused his position as a police officer to form an inappropriate relationship with a woman he knew to be vulnerable and made efforts to keep their relationship a secret.”

IOPC regional director Thea Walton said: “The police are there to help the people they serve, not exploit them.

"Abuse of position for a sexual purpose is serious corruption and has absolutely no place in policing.

“PC Beazley knew what he was doing was wrong and tried to hide it.

"He took advantage of a woman he knew to be vulnerable and in doing so damaged her trust in the police.

"As a result of his reckless and selfish behaviour, he has now been barred from working in policing.

“Nobody should ever be made to feel uncomfortable and unable to challenge a person’s behaviour just because of their job.

"I would encourage anyone in a similar situation to speak to someone – you will be listened to and your experiences will be taken seriously.”

On conclusion of the investigation in October 2021, the IOPC determined that PC Beazley had a case to answer for gross misconduct. It also referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided against authorising any charges.

At a misconduct hearing held by West Yorkshire Police, which concluded yesterday (Tuesday), the panel found PC Beazley had breached the professional standards of behaviour with regard to authority, respect and courtesy; honesty and integrity; duties and responsibilities; and discreditable conduct.