Four men have been arrested after a fight in the street in Knottingley.

Police were called shortly after 10pm on Sunday, July 21, to a report of a fight in the street on Cow Lane, Knottingley.

A 45-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.

One man was treated at the scene by paramedics for a head injury.