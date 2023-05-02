News you can trust since 1852
Four men arrested following serious assault in Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police has appealed for information about a serious assault that took place in Wakefield.

By Kara McKune
Published 2nd May 2023, 19:30 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to reports of an incident at Doncaster Road, near Nostell Priory and close to the junction with Garmil Lane, at around 4:30pm yesterday (Monday May 1).

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “A male was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

“Four adult males have been arrested and taken into custody.”

Police are appealing for information following a serious assault yesterday.
Police are appealing for information following a serious assault yesterday.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has further information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1199 of 1/5.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident took place on Doncaster Road, close to the junction with Garmil Lane.
The incident took place on Doncaster Road, close to the junction with Garmil Lane.