Four men expected in court charged over drug and a firearms offence after police searches at a Wakefield home
POLICE have charged four men in connection with searches carried out at a house in Wakefield.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 2:08 pm
The men aged 30, 33, 39 and 44 were charged after officers spent the past few days at a house on Waterton Road, Lupset.
The charges relate to drug offences and the 30-year-old man is facing a firearms charge.
They have been remanded into custody and are expected to appear before Leeds Magistrates today.