Fraud and scam-busting officers at Trinity Walk offering advice ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Black Friday (this Friday, November 24) and Cyber Monday (Monday, November 27) are popular times for people to get the ball rolling with their Christmas shopping or to grab a bargain at a time when many traders offer special offers and significant discounts.
But it’s also a period when people are more exposed to the risk of falling victim to frauds and scams, especially on the internet.
Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley of West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit said: “From cold telephone calls, fake payment email confirmations or false online stores who advertise on social media, there are a wide range of ways people in West Yorkshire can become vulnerable to falling victim to fraud.
"And there’s no doubt that this time of year increases that vulnerability.
“Officers and staff from Economic Crime Unit will be at shopping centres where we have stalls providing information packs relating to the ways fraudsters will attempt to con you, whether it’s through online shopping or other means.”
The team will be at Trinity Walk between 11am and 3pm tomorrow, Tuesday, November 21.