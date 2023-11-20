Fraud and scam-busting officers at Trinity Walk offering advice ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Scam-busting officers and staff from West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit will be Wakefield’s Trinity Walk tomorrow offering help and advice ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Black Friday (this Friday, November 24) and Cyber Monday (Monday, November 27) are popular times for people to get the ball rolling with their Christmas shopping or to grab a bargain at a time when many traders offer special offers and significant discounts.

But it’s also a period when people are more exposed to the risk of falling victim to frauds and scams, especially on the internet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley of West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit said: “From cold telephone calls, fake payment email confirmations or false online stores who advertise on social media, there are a wide range of ways people in West Yorkshire can become vulnerable to falling victim to fraud.

Scam-busting officers and staff from West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit will be Wakefield’s Trinity Walk tomorrow offering help and advice ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"And there’s no doubt that this time of year increases that vulnerability.

“Officers and staff from Economic Crime Unit will be at shopping centres where we have stalls providing information packs relating to the ways fraudsters will attempt to con you, whether it’s through online shopping or other means.”