News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Caught on camera in Wakefield - do you recognise anyone?

From fraud and deception to possession of a dangerous dog :19 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
3 minutes ago

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

1. Deception / Fraud

Offence Date 17/02/2023 Photo reference WD4631

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

2. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 23/02/2023 Photo reference WD4626

Photo: WYP

Photo Sales

3. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 23/02/2023 Photo reference WD4625

Photo: WYP

Photo Sales

4. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 26/02/2023 Photo reference WD4624

Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5