Further arrests have been made after a man was seriously injured in Pontefract in the early hours on Sunday morning.

At 4.30am, officers came across the injured man in the road on the A639 Front Street.

Enquiries at the scene suggest he had been involved in an altercation with another male and ended up in the road before being hit by a black Ford Fiesta which was travelling with a white Seat Ibiza away from Pontefract town centre.

Two men, aged 17 and 18, who were previously arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving have been interviewed and released on bail.

Two other men, aged 26 and 29, have now been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and are currently in custody.

The injured man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses to any part of this incident.

Detective Inspector Fiona Allan, of Wakefield District CID, said: “Our enquiries suggest that this injured male has been involved in a physical altercation outside the old Harratts car dealership prior to this collision.

“For this reason, we are appealing not just for any witnesses to the collision, but also to the events leading up to it."

Anyone with a dashcam fitted who was in the area around the time is asked to check to see whether they have captured any part of this incident.