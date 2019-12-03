Gang armed with weapons carry out robbery at Currys PC World at Birstall retail park

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at Birstall Retail Park which involved one of the suspects carrying a weapon.

The incident happened at the Currys PC World on the Birstall retail park last night (December 2).

Currys PC World in Birstall (Google Street View)

It occurred at about 6.41pm after five males entered the store and began to steal product.

Police believe at least one offender was in possession of a bladed weapon.

No-one was harmed in the incident which ended when suspects fled the scene in vehicles including a black BMW.

Officers located a black BMW in Penistone Road, Huddersfield later on Monday evening and arrested three males nearby on suspicion of robbery.

All remain in custody for questioning.

DI Matt Hawker of Kirklees CID, said: “Active enquiries are ongoing into this incident this morning which we are treating as a robbery.

“We are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who saw five suspects flee the store. We know a black BMW was used by the males and are investigating whether there was a second vehicle involved.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13190618500. Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101live chat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”