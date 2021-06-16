Gang of yobs trashed children's nursery garden

The seven hooded youths were spotted on CCTV climbing all over the gardens of the Hillside Nursery on Queen Street, Normanton, on Friday evening at around 7.30pm.

They threw items around, smashed a picnic bench, dented an outdoor shelter, broke a number of trikes and trashed the sensory garden that was put together by the nursery's children and staff.

Hillside Nursery took to Facebook and sent a warning to culprits, saying: "We have a good CCTV system, we have all your faces, even with your hoods up.

Do you recognise any of these yobs?

"You have been reported to the police and all the images have been sent,

"Behaviour like yours is just not ok - you are not welcome, you are not big or clever - stay away."

The nursery thanked staff who were able to make it ready again for the children arriving on Monday.

They added: "We will replace the broken bench and have fixed the damage that was caused, resetting out and ensuring that everywhere was safe and ready for the children.

"The worst thing is knowing that a group of youths was rampaging through our gardens not caring for the mess they cause or thinking about any of the little ones who use our lovely facilities."