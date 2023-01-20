Gone in 60 Seconds… in a caravan – Thieves target Pontefract dealership
Raiders stole a £30,000 caravan from a Pontefract dealership in a snatch-and-grab operation that took little over a minute.
Owner Max Jones said four men drove into his Barnsdale Leisure site on Doncaster Road on Monday afternoon.
Mr Jones said the gang managed to hitch a caravan, u-turned in the drive and then escaped before CCTV picked them up.
He said: “There were four men and one car. They reversed to a caravan tucked in behind the main view of the camera, one guy jumped out and the other guy looked at the office door and stared to make sure no one came out.
“Within a minute they hooked the caravan, did a u-turn and they were out.
"I came out an hour later and saw that it was missing.
“It is horrendous, it makes you feel sick. It's embarrassing and it's quite scary.
"If we fronted up to four big lads what chance would we stand?”
Mr Jones said similar thefts had repeatedly taken place and was frustrated no one had been brought to justice.
He said his firm was a family-run business that had always tried to support the community and provided jobs for local people.
He said: “We have been broken into a few times. They do it in broad daylight and steal caravans. We have done as much as we can to prevent it but it isn't possible.”
The incident took place Monday, January 16, at 1.50pm.
West Yorkshire Police are investigating. Anyone with information can call 101.