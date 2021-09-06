Gun seized during Wakefield estate police raid
A gun was seized during a raid on a house in Wakefield.
The firearm and ammunition were found after officers searched a garage in Eastmoor.
Officers from Wakefield District Police executed the search warrant on Wednesday, August 25.
A 30-year-old from Harewood Road in Eastmoor has been charged with firearms offences and remanded into custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Phil Jackson of Wakefield District Police, said: “We are committed to keeping our communities safe and we will continue to work with our partners and through Programme Precision - our force-wide response to serious and organised crime - to do that.
“I would appeal to anyone who has information about illegal activity in their area to contact police on 101 so we can then act on that intelligence.”