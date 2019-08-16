Harold Shipman documentary to air on the BBC

A documentary about serial killer Dr Harold Shipman – dubbed the most prolific murderer in British history – will be made to air on the BBC.

Shipman, who studied at the University of Leeds School of Medicine before moving to Pontefract General Infirmary and the Abraham Ormerod Medical Centre in Todmorden, was convicted of killing 15 of his patients over two decades by injecting them with diamorphine.

However, an inquiry after his trial found that he may have been responsible for the deaths of 250 of his patients.

He was apprehended after a fraud attempt in 1998 He hanged himself at HMP Wakefield in January 2004.