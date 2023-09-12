Have your say on extending measures to curb anti-social behaviour In Pontefract and Castleford
Wakefield Council is asking people to take part in online surveys about areas covered by Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) as part of its plan to renew and extend two of them for the next three years.
In areas covered by PSPOs the police and the council have additional ways to deal with anti-social behaviour, which includes dealing with intimidating behaviour due to street drinking or drug taking.
Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We want all residents and visitors to enjoy our district’s towns and to feel safe.
“As part of our application we need people’s feedback – so please take a few minutes to fill in a survey.”
For the Pontefract survey click here.
For the Castleford survey click here.
The surveys are open until October 8.