Have your say on how much is added to council tax bills to fund policing in West Yorkshire

People in West Yorkshire are being invited to have their say on levels of funding for the county's police force.

Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson is asking residents for their views before the precept is set for 2018/19.

The precept is the policing element of council tax bills and forms part of West Yorkshire Police's funding each year.

If the precept was increased by one per cent, it would generate an additional £963,696 towards tackling crime and keeping communities safe.

An extra £9.6m would be generated if the precept was to be raised by as much as 10 per cent.

The precept for a Band D household would be £1.51 more if it was increased by one per cent, £3.02 at two per cent, £7.55 at five per cent and £15.09 at 10 per cent.

Mr Burns-Williamson said: “As your police and crime commissioner, I can increase the policing element of the council tax to raise additional funds for policing to mitigate the impact of the cuts and keep West Yorkshire safe and feeling safe. However, before I make any decisions, I want to know what you think.

“Since 2010, we have had a budget cut of £140m and the loss of around 2000 police officers and staff.

“The pressure this has put the police under as forces like ours try to protect frontline policing and find efficiencies elsewhere is significant and whilst I don’t want to unduly worry our communities, we do need to ensure our police service remains sustainable.

“That includes looking at the policing element of the council tax and seeking your views. The extra money would go towards ensuring we are protecting our police officer numbers and increase the resilience within the service and Neighbourhood Policing Teams.”

