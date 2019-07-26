Here are the latest appearances at Leeds Magistrates’ Court for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Lee Wild, 35, of First Avenue, South Kirkby, admitted having 73 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and made to pay £115 in costs.

Razvan Hussain, 40, of Garden House Lane, Wakefield, admitted having cannabis and cocaine in his system while behind the wheel and failing to surrender to custody. He was banned from driving for 12 months, given a community order with 120 hours unpaid work and told to pay £85 costs.

Shane Joseph Tams, 30, of Daw Green Avenue, Crigglestone, admitted assaulting a female by beating and suing threatening or insulting words or behaviour. He was jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, and told to pay £315 in costs.

David Culshaw, 22, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted stealing items worth £77 from Sainsbury’s and failing to adhere to a community order imposed for previous convictions included racially-aggravated harassment, theft from a shop and possessing a bladed article. He was given a a two-month electronic tag curfew order and told to pay £90 costs.

Sarah Leanne Hawes, 40, of Ackton Hall Crescent, Ackton, admitted making off without paying for fuel worth £76 from a petrol station. She was fined £80, told to pay £76 compensation and £115 in costs.

Sadie Jade Holt, 31, of Avens Close, Pontefract, admitted assaulting another female by beating her. She was given a community order, told to pay £50 compensation and £170 in costs.

Jonathan Kenneth Mark Nicholson, 30, of Makin Street, Wakefield, admitted possession of crack cocaine and was fined £153 and made to pay £70 costs.

Gareth Lee Barnes, 33, of Toll Bar Road, Castleford, admitted assaulting a female and assaulting a male occasioning him actual bodily harm. He was jailed for six months, suspended for a year, told he must carry out 150 hours of community service, pay £500 for compensation to the male victim and £145 in costs.

Martin Chapman, 51, of Duke of York Street, Wakefield, admitted having 44 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £80 and made to pay £115 in costs.

Kenneth James Dawson, 64, of Sycamore Close, Knottingley, admitted assaulting a male, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, damaging four Royal Mail vans and possession of heroin. He was given a two-year conditional discharge, told to pay £150 compensation and £20 in costs.

Ian David Walker, 50, of Ivy Close, South Elmsall, admitted having 210 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He also admitted having no insurance of a valid test certificate. He was banned from driving for two years, given a community order and told to pay £170 in costs.