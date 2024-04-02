Here are the latest Wakefield district reports from the courts
Robert Gregory, aged 42, of Smawthorne Grove, Castleford: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for theft from a shop, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Suspended sentence order of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months implemented.
Nancy Smith, aged 46, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for failing to provide a breath specimen, by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days of absences. Suspended sentence order varied and includes eight weeks jail suspended for 18 months and three-month alcohol treatment requirement, total of nine months alcohol treatment requirement, and rehabilitation activity requirement to continue.
Jonathan Buckley, aged 41, of Langdale Drive, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by being absent from specified place of curfew. Fined £40.
James Anthony Dickinson, aged 38, of Wakefield Road, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Community order varied and includes 20 hours unpaid work.
Alexander Julien, aged 32, of Henderson Avenue, Normanton: Failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison by failing to attend office appointments. Fined £40.
Shaun Cairney, aged 40, of Harrow Street, South Elmsall: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide reasonable excuse within five working days to excuse absences. Fined £60.
Jonathan Shorthouse, aged 40, of Lewis Walsh House, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days to excuse absences. Fined £60.
Jordan Smith, aged 28, of George Street, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £230.