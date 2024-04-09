Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ross Hardman, aged 41, of Wortley Place, Hemsworth: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointment and unpaid work session, and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Billy Mole, aged 25, of Crofton, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for driving while disqualified, by failing to attend unpaid work first day of work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Suspended sentence order of 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 month amended by extending operational period to 18 months.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Ben Thornton, aged 27, of The Grove, East Ardsley, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Wayne Derry, aged 43, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for two counts of assault by beating, by failing to attend an initial induction office appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Suspended sentence of nine weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months is implemented.

Andrew Lister, aged 53, of Sheldrake Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Community order varied and includes an 18-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and a drug rehabilitation requirement will continue.