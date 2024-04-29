Here is why police were at Wakefield Westgate railway station on Saturday
A high police presence attended the scene at the Wakefield train station over the weekend.
Railway passengers witnessed a man be arrested at Wakefield Westgate railway station on Saturday (April 27).
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that officers on scene were assisting British Transport Police in the apprehension and arrest of one man.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “West Yorkshire Police were called to Westgate Train Station just before 2pm on Saturday to assist British Transport Police with the arrest of a male.”