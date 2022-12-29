West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that emergency services were called to the bridge at around 10pm.

They said there were concerns from a member of the public that a man may have been swept away in the current under the bridge over the River Calder.

After an extensive search by specialist water rescue firefighters, nobody was found near the bridge on Doncaster Road and the surrounding areas – but further enquiries are ongoing.

Nobody was found in the extensive search.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to Chantry Bridge, Wakefield at just after 10pm last night after a member of the public made a report a person could potentially have entered water there.

"A large scale search was made by emergency services of water near the bridge and the surrounding areas but nothing was found.

"No other reports were made of persons entering the water.

"The search was closed down at just after midnight but further enquiries are continuing today.

"Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 1617 of December 28.

"Reports can be made online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat”