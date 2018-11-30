Here's how many people were caught drink or drug driving in West Yorkshire last December

West Yorkshire Police is beginning its annual Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving across the county.

In December 2017, the force arrested 264 people for drink and drug driving offences.

Those arrests led to 156 people being charged with drink or drug driving.

The highest number of arrests on a single day during last year's campaign was 18 people on New Year's Day.

Who were the people arrested?

Police have stressed there is no 'typical' drink or drug driver, and those who break the law in this way can come from all walks of life.

Chief Inspector Chris Corkindale, of West Yorkshire’s Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘On average over the festive period we stop and arrest 10 people a day on suspicion of drink or drug driving offences.

‘Many of the people we stop are from all backgrounds, ethnicity and genders. Many of them have families and professional careers and the simple fact is, if you get caught drink driving this could have severe consequences on your job and your family."

Of those charged last year, 87 per of those were aged over 35.

Those charged included 119 were men and 37 women.

Where were the suspected drink and drug drivers from?

60 - or 23 per cent - were from Bradford, with 38 people being charged.

24 - or nine per cent - were from Calderdale, with 15 people being charged.

38 - or 14 per cent - were from Kirklees, with 26 people being charged.

98 - or 37 per cent - were from Leeds, with 49 people being charged.

42 - or 16 per cent - were from Wakefield with 28 people being charged.