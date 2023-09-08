Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

However, research has found a doorbell could make your home less secure.

While the devices seem like the perfect way to secure your home, experts at Geonode say they might be secretly exposing you to a world of digital danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shockingly, that convenient doorbell could actually become a hacker's gateway to your life.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smart doorbells are a popular way to keep the home secure, with cameras that reveal who is outside your home.

Your doorbell knows when you're not home

One shocking fact is that these devices can essentially broadcast when you're not home.

Each time you access your smart doorbell remotely to check on a delivery or a visitor, potential hackers can use this data to determine when you're away—making your home an easier target for physical break-ins.

Your conversations are not private

Unbelievably, once a hacker gains access to your doorbell, they can also listen to your conversations. Through the two-way audio feature, they can eavesdrop on what’s happening inside your home, capturing private conversations and household details.

Sneaky weak points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it may be convenient to have videos automatically uploaded to the cloud, did you know that these videos can be hacked? This is a repository of data about your daily life, and if accessed, could reveal information that you wouldn't want to share with the world.

Your account is more powerful than you think

Gaining access to your account doesn't just give attackers control over your doorbell. It may also offer a way to gain control over other connected devices in your home, like smart locks or garage door openers. Imagine a hacker disarming your security system and unlocking your doors – all from your account.

The delivery person is not who you think

Picture this: An attacker gains control over your doorbell and replaces live footage with a pre-recorded clip of a mailman delivering mail. While you think everything's normal, they could be robbing.

Using your face against you

Facial recognition features can make your home more secure, but what if hackers capture these facial scans? They can use your biometric data for identity theft or even to create deepfake videos.

How to shock-proof your doorbell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paranoid? Go Offline. As a drastic measure, you can disconnect your doorbell from the internet when you're not using it. This would make it harder for hackers to access your device, although it would limit its functionality.

Take advantage of two-factor authentication

It might seem basic, but many people skip this step. Two-factor authentication should be non-negotiable for such a powerful tool that controls access to your home.

Routine password changes

Set reminders to update your passwords regularly, and never use the same password across multiple platforms. Your dog's name followed by "123" won't cut it anymore.

Sarah Greenwood, Cyber expert at Geonode said: “Smart doorbells offer unparalleled convenience, but they also come with risks that can shock you if you’re not prepared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad