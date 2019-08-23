HGV driver led police on chase for 50 miles on wrong side of the M1

A lorry driver was tasered in the mouth by police after driving the wrong way up the M1 in a 50-mile chase in an 18-tonne heavy goods vehicle.

A court heard how it was a “miracle” no one was killed as Richard Lynch (pictured) drove the truck the wrong way up the motorway.

Lynch continued to drive when police used a stop stick to puncture the HGV’s tyres.

Officers from three police forces were involved in the pursuit which ended when Lynch got the vehicle stuck on the central reservation of Belle Isle Road, Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard police were carrying out an operation to detect HGVs being driven on cloned plates on July 18 this year.

Lynch, 38, was seen driving an Iveco truck which had cloned plates near to junction 30 of the M1 south of Sheffield at 1.10am.

Dave Mackay, prosecuting, said police abandoned the pursuit on the grounds of public safety.

He left the motorway at junction 41 at Carr Gate and drove the wrong way on the roundabout and over grass verges without stopping.

Lynch, who had a passenger in the vehicle, continued on into Leeds, leaving a trail of destruction to road signs and gouging road surfaces.

Lynch, of no fixed address, was found hiding nearby and was tasered by officers as he was detained.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Lynch was jailed for 21 months. He was banned from driving for two years and 10 months.