Hit and run: Woman seriously injured after being hit by a motorbike in Castleford

The incident happened at around 6.30pm yesterday evening (Tuesday) in The Square, Castleford.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The motorbike, which was travelling on Fryston Road, made off towards Wheldon Road and enquiries suggest there were two riders on the motorbike.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information regarding the collision or anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1582 of 31 January.