Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HMP New Hall intends to knock down its digital courtroom and replace it with new facilities.

New Hall’s current prison to court video link (PCVL) system is based in temporary buildings within the grounds of the jail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video links allow inmates to attend legal hearings remotely without the need to physically attend court.

New Hall, at Flockton, near Wakefield, is a closed-category prison for female adults, juveniles, and young offenders.

New Hall, at Flockton, near Wakefield, is a closed-category prison for female adults, juveniles, and young offenders.

It houses some women and young adults who are considered high risk and categorised as ‘restricted status’, similar to category A in men’s jails, meaning they can only be held in a closed prison.

Last September, serial child killer Lucy Letby appeared in court via video link from New Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took place weeks after she was given a whole-life order after being found guilty of murdering seven babies, and attempting to murder six, at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

New Hall’s current prison to court video link (PCVL) system is based in temporary buildings within the grounds of the jail.

During the hour-long hearing, the former nurse was told she would face a retrial on an outstanding charge of attempting to murder a baby girl.

Video links have been used in criminal courts for decades but have become an integral part of the justice system in recent years.

The covid pandemic led to the widespread use of audio and video technology to allow hearings to take place without all participants being present in court or tribunal buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the proposals are outlined in documents submitted to Wakefield Council by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

The prison to court video link building at HMP New Hall is to be demolished and replaced with an upgraded facility. Image: Goldhill Contracting

A demolition report says the work involves the removal of a portable cabin used for video links.

It says: “The existing building is a one-storey modular building, which has two main rooms, a room for staff operations, and a family room.”

The building also includes welfare facilities and outdoor picnic benches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MoJ said demolition will allow for the construction of an upgraded video conferencing facility, which will be the subject of a separate planning application.

Council officers said planning permission for the demolition was not required.