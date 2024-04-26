HMP New Hall: Women’s prison to get new digital courtrooms
HMP New Hall intends to knock down its digital courtroom and replace it with new facilities.
New Hall’s current prison to court video link (PCVL) system is based in temporary buildings within the grounds of the jail.
Video links allow inmates to attend legal hearings remotely without the need to physically attend court.
New Hall, at Flockton, near Wakefield, is a closed-category prison for female adults, juveniles, and young offenders.
It houses some women and young adults who are considered high risk and categorised as ‘restricted status’, similar to category A in men’s jails, meaning they can only be held in a closed prison.
Last September, serial child killer Lucy Letby appeared in court via video link from New Hall.
It took place weeks after she was given a whole-life order after being found guilty of murdering seven babies, and attempting to murder six, at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.
During the hour-long hearing, the former nurse was told she would face a retrial on an outstanding charge of attempting to murder a baby girl.
Video links have been used in criminal courts for decades but have become an integral part of the justice system in recent years.
The covid pandemic led to the widespread use of audio and video technology to allow hearings to take place without all participants being present in court or tribunal buildings.
Details of the proposals are outlined in documents submitted to Wakefield Council by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).
A demolition report says the work involves the removal of a portable cabin used for video links.
It says: “The existing building is a one-storey modular building, which has two main rooms, a room for staff operations, and a family room.”
The building also includes welfare facilities and outdoor picnic benches.
The MoJ said demolition will allow for the construction of an upgraded video conferencing facility, which will be the subject of a separate planning application.
Council officers said planning permission for the demolition was not required.
Demolition work is expected to be carried out in July.