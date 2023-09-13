HMP Wakefield: Calls for action over conditions at city’s high security jail

Many of the 743 male prisoners at Wakefield prison are category A, with almost all serving life sentences or terms of more than ten years.

HMP Wakefield has had its rating downgraded in a prisons performance report.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood urged justice ministers to “get our prisons back on track” as he raised the issue at Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ministry of Justice reports show that both HMP Wakefield and HMP New Hall have been downgraded March.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield received a 76 per cent rating, meaning it is still classed as ‘outstanding’.

But a report by the prisons inspectorate last November raised a number of issues.

Concerns include insufficient health care staff at the jail, with prisoners facing a nine-month wait to see a dentist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors found there was a lack of suitable mental health provision and poor management of patient medicines.

Around 60 per cent of prisoners are serious sex offenders.

The report also says inmates spend too much time in their cells, with some left on the segregation unit “for excessive periods.”

Criticism was also made of the condition of prison buildings which had broken lifts, leaking roofs and inadequate electricity supply.

Many of the 743 male prisoners are category A, with almost all serving life sentences or terms of more than ten years.

Around 60 per cent of prisoners are serious sex offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lightwood made the comments during parliamentary questions following the escape of terror suspect Daniel Khalife from HMP Wandsworth.

He said: “The inspectorate of prisons inspected HMP Wakefield last year.

“They had several concerns including many that remained unaddressed since their last visit.

“This included infrastructure in such a poor condition it needed investment, insufficient healthcare staff, lack of mental health interventions and too few activity places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The prison leadership and staff continue to do the right thing and should be praised.

“But when will the minister play his part and get our prisons back on track?

In response, prisons minister Damian Hinds said prison inspection reports are “an import part of our system.”

He said: “They help to hold the prison service and us to account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to continue to make progress and I join him (Mr Lightwood) in paying tribute to the leadership at that prison and throughout our prison service and to all the brilliant staff who make it what it is.”

HMP New Hall, in Flockton, had its performance downgraded to 58 per cent, giving it a “performance of concern” rating.

The report also highlighted that 13 per cent of the 318 inmates at the women’s prison are living in overcrowded conditions.

Mr Lightwood also commented: “I am deeply concerned by the latest performance ratings for our prisons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our prison staff work under severe pressure and the latest report which has seen the performance of the UK’s prisons fall along with last week’s escape of Daniel Khalife leaves a lot of questions for this Government.”

“Our prison and probation services are at breaking point under this soft-on crime Conservative Government.