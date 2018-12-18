HMP Wakefield's most notorious inmates over the years
HMP Wakefield is a Category A men's prison and is the largest high-security prison in the United Kingdom.
Often dubbed 'Monster Mansion' Wakefield prison has housed rapist, murderers and serial killers. These are some of the most notorious inmates of Wakefield prison over the decades.
1. Ian Huntley
Ian Huntley was convicted of the murder of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2003 and sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment. He was held at Wakefield prison until January 2008 when he was moved to HMP Frankland.
Watkins was sentenced to 29 years imprisonment for sexual offences, including the assault of young children, in 2013. He began his sentence in Wakefield, but was then transferred to HM Prison Long Lartin on 25 January 2014.
Charles Bronson is one of the highest-profile criminals in Britain. He is currently serving a life term at HMP Frankland in County Durham for robbery and kidnap, but was a former inmate at Wakefield prison.