Hospice collection box stolen from Pontefract Bus Station

THIEVES stole a charity collection box from Pontefract Bus Station.

The Prince of Wales Hospice book exchange collection box was was taken during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Hospice said in a Facebook post: “It is with deep sadness to inform you that in the early hours of Sunday morning, our book exchange collection box was stolen from Pontefract bus station.

“We are working hard to get the collection box fixed, however the book exchange will be unavailable until further notice.”

The hospice has set up a 'donate' button on their Facebook page to help replace the lost funds.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101.

Click here to support the Hospice: The Prince of Wales Hospice