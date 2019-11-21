Hot tubs, drones and Honda motorbikes stolen in spate of burglaries across Castleford and Normanton

Wakefield Police are warning owners in Castleford and Normanton to be on their guard after a number of break-ins

Officers said that there have seen an increase in reports of shed burglaries over the last seven days where hinges and padlocks have been forced.

Stolen property has included hot tubs, electronic drones, Honda motorbikes, mountain bikes, power tools, remote control vehicles and fishing equipment.

NPT officers said: "All these items are expensive with some costing hundreds of pounds."

They said to consider:

*Closed shackle padlocks as they protect your shed from being broken into with bolt croppers and saws.

*Installing coach bolts and clutch screws to the hinges.

*Shed bar.

*Good quality hasp that protects the fixings from being tampered with.

Cover the glass to prevent offenders from being able to see the contents of the shed.

*Shed alarm – motion sensor inside the shed and a door sensor.

*Lock large items together – makes it harder for them to be removed in bulk.

*Security marking – immobilise.com register your valuables to improve the chances of getting them back in the event of loss or theft.