HSE to prosecute crane firm following death of Castleford teenager

A prosecution by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is being brought against a firm after a crane collapsed leading to three men losing their lives.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
A prosecution by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is being brought against a firm after a crane collapsed leading to three men losing their lives.
A prosecution by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is being brought against a firm after a crane collapsed leading to three men losing their lives.

Rhys Barker, 18, from Castleford was working on a construction site in Crewe in 2017 when the incident happened.

David Newall, 36, from Bradford, and David Webb, 43, from Northampton, also died following the incident at a construction site on Dunwoody Way on June 21, 2017.

Falcon Tower Crane Services Limited is accused of breaching Section 2(1) and Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The charges follow a long and complex investigation by HSE.

A Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing is due to take place at Chester Crown Court on October 6 2023.