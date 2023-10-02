HSE to prosecute crane firm following death of Castleford teenager
Rhys Barker, 18, from Castleford was working on a construction site in Crewe in 2017 when the incident happened.
David Newall, 36, from Bradford, and David Webb, 43, from Northampton, also died following the incident at a construction site on Dunwoody Way on June 21, 2017.
Falcon Tower Crane Services Limited is accused of breaching Section 2(1) and Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.
The charges follow a long and complex investigation by HSE.
A Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing is due to take place at Chester Crown Court on October 6 2023.