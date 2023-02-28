Patrick Harty, age 18, is described as a white male of a slim build with no facial hair. He has connections to Beeston, Leeds and Kirklees.

He is wanted by the police in connection with a burglary and theft that took place in the Wakefield area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and address checks to locate him but are now appealing for anyone who has seen him or knows his current whereabouts to get in touch.

Teeenager Patrick Harty is wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with a burglary and theft in Wakefield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13220061223 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Advertisement Hide Ad