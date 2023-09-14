Hunt to find burglar thought to be hiding in the Wakefield area
McLaughlin, 48, was released on licence in February this year after serving part of a sentence for burglary and fraud.
He is now believed to have breached the terms of his release and information has led officers to believe he could be in the Fitzwilliam, Hemsworth and Pontefract areas.
He is described as being about 6ft tall and of medium to heavy build.
He speaks with a strong Scottish accent and is also known as Jimmy or Jock.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101, or via the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.The reference to
quote is 13230342475.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.