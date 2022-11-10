Matthew Fisher, 30, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, had previously admitted the murder of Abi Fisher, 29, and appeared at Leeds Crown Court today for sentence.

Matthew Fisher, 30, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, had previously admitted the murder of Abi Fisher, 29, and appeared at Leeds Crown Court today for sentence.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years.

The murder took place sometime overnight between Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, this year, at the couple’s home in Castleford.

Following the murder, he disposed of his wife’s body in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire.

He then returned home and reported her to the police as a missing person.

He initially told officers that he had last seen Abi on the evening of July 8 and had awoken to find her missing on the morning of July 9.

He then reported her missing to police. However, investigations showed that he had travelled to the area where Abi’s body was later found during the time he claimed to have been in bed.

A post-mortem examination concluded that she had died as a result of strangulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also had soft tissue injuries to her head, torso, back and arms. Matthew Fisher subsequently admitted that he had smothered her with an item of clothing and transported her body to where it was later found by police, leaving their daughter at home while he did this.

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Abi was someone who was loved by many, and this was a horrendous crime that understandably shocked and devastated the local community.

"Matthew Fisher’s actions that day have ensured that their young daughter will now grow up without either parent.

“I hope that the swift justice and custodial sentence that Matthew Fisher has been given provides some comfort to Abi’s family and friends as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad