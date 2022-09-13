Husband of murdered teacher admits her killing at Leeds Crown Court

Matthew Fisher appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning where he formally entered a guilty plea.

Abi Fisher, 29, went missing from her home in Castleford during the summer.

Her body was found the next day 12 miles. She had been strangled to death.

Abi Fisher was murdered in July.

Her husband was arrested and charged with her murder days later.

The 29-year-old, who is held on remand at HMP Leeds, appeared in court via video link.

Wearing a grey T-shirt, he spent most of the hearing with his head bowed having confirmed his name, date of birth and then his plea.

He will be sentenced on November 10, providing full medical reports have been received.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC warned him that murder comes with a life sentence.

He added: “The sentence will be life imprisonment, come what may.

“It’s necessary for the judge to set a minimum term.

"There are certain matters that need to be considered before then.”

Fisher, of Walton Park Street in Castleford, was remanded into custody again.

Abi Fisher, who worked as a teacher in Featherstone and was the mother of a young baby, was reported missing from her home on July 9.

Her body was found near the village of Brierley the following day.

Mrs Fisher’s family were present in court for this morning’s hearing.

They had previously released a statement paying tribute to her.

It read: "Our beautiful Abi. Words cannot describe how utterly devastated we are at the loss of you. We miss you dearly.

"We promise to make you proud every single day, and will continue to bring up your amazing little baby girl the way you would.

"Heaven may have gained an angel but we have lost you and that for us seems like the most unjust act to happen.

“We as a family would like to thank every single person who showed enough heart and love to look for our precious angel. Words will never describe how much this means.