News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

"I grieve that person I once was" - Victim speaks out after sex assault by bogus taxi driver in Castleford

A woman who was assaulted by a man posing as a taxi driver in Castleford has spoken of how the incident has impacted every aspect of her life after he was jailed for 11 years today.
By News Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 13:08 BST- 2 min read
Raja Gulraiz has been jailed for 11 years.Raja Gulraiz has been jailed for 11 years.
Raja Gulraiz has been jailed for 11 years.

Raja Gulraiz, 48, of Harwell Road, Sheffield, was found guilty following trial at Leeds Crown Court of attempt rape and sexual assault.

The offence took place in June 2021 when Gulraiz parked his Toyota Yaris close to a taxi rank and told the victim he was a taxi driver.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She got into his vehicle where he committed the sexual offences during the journey to her home.

Most Popular

Bad character evidence submitted to the trial detailed that Gulraiz had been linked to a similar offence in Castleford in 2018.

He was sentenced today, Monday, to 11 years in jail.

A victim personal statement was provided to the court. Words from the victim included: “Prior to this I wouldn’t think twice about walking home alone at night, walking my dog or even getting into a taxi.

"I enjoyed my own company and I would always see the good in people, so it would never enter my head that people would be deceiving.

Bad character evidence submitted to the trial detailed that Gulraiz had been linked to a similar offence in Castleford in 2018.Bad character evidence submitted to the trial detailed that Gulraiz had been linked to a similar offence in Castleford in 2018.
Bad character evidence submitted to the trial detailed that Gulraiz had been linked to a similar offence in Castleford in 2018.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I still have a lot of triggers. I no longer walk anywhere at night. I can’t go down a certain street and until recently I couldn’t even walk from my car to my front door without asking my mum or my partner to be waiting at door for me.

“This incident has impacted every aspect of my life on a daily basis and has changed me to someone whom I don’t want to be…I grieve that person I once was.”

Superintendent Phil Jackson said: “It cannot be underestimated how hard it will have been for her to stand up in front of her attacker in court and relive the ordeal that he subjected her to.

"She has done this in the hope that she can stop what happened to her from happening to someone else. I hope that this conviction also helps give other victims the confidence to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Gulraiz has failed to accept responsibility for his actions.

“This conviction has ensured that a dangerous predator is now behind bars and will have conditions on him in the future to protect others from harm.”