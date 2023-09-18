"I grieve that person I once was" - Victim speaks out after sex assault by bogus taxi driver in Castleford

Raja Gulraiz has been jailed for 11 years.

Raja Gulraiz, 48, of Harwell Road, Sheffield, was found guilty following trial at Leeds Crown Court of attempt rape and sexual assault.

The offence took place in June 2021 when Gulraiz parked his Toyota Yaris close to a taxi rank and told the victim he was a taxi driver.

She got into his vehicle where he committed the sexual offences during the journey to her home.

Bad character evidence submitted to the trial detailed that Gulraiz had been linked to a similar offence in Castleford in 2018.

He was sentenced today, Monday, to 11 years in jail.

A victim personal statement was provided to the court. Words from the victim included: “Prior to this I wouldn’t think twice about walking home alone at night, walking my dog or even getting into a taxi.

"I enjoyed my own company and I would always see the good in people, so it would never enter my head that people would be deceiving.

“I still have a lot of triggers. I no longer walk anywhere at night. I can’t go down a certain street and until recently I couldn’t even walk from my car to my front door without asking my mum or my partner to be waiting at door for me.

“This incident has impacted every aspect of my life on a daily basis and has changed me to someone whom I don’t want to be…I grieve that person I once was.”

Superintendent Phil Jackson said: “It cannot be underestimated how hard it will have been for her to stand up in front of her attacker in court and relive the ordeal that he subjected her to.

"She has done this in the hope that she can stop what happened to her from happening to someone else. I hope that this conviction also helps give other victims the confidence to come forward.

“Gulraiz has failed to accept responsibility for his actions.