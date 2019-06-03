'Idiotic' drivers in Wakefield to be investigated by police after vehicle overturns

Anti-social drivers have been branded "idiotic" after a vehicle overturned on a Wakefield street.

Wakefield Police are appealing for information following reports of dangerous and anti-social driving on Charlesworth Way, in the city centre, on Sunday, June 2.

They are appealing for witnesses and mobile phone footage following reports of cars racing around Cathedral Retail Park.

Superintendent Kate Riley of Wakefield Police, said: “We are investigating reports of dangerous racing type activity in the retail park area and officers from the Wakefield Central NPT are working with Roads Policing investigators to take action against those involved.

“The behaviour of those involved is frankly utterly idiotic and likely to put not only themselves but other members of the public in danger.”

A video shared with the Express shows a buggy overturning on Charlesworth Way after appearing to race another car along the street.

West Yorkshire Police said that other vehicles, including off road machines, were believed to be involved in the incident which started at about 9pm.

Officers were called to a report that a buggy-type vehicle had overturned, but that occupants had righted it and then driven away.

Wakefield Police and roads policing units have mounted a number of operations to tackle such behaviour in the retail park area in recent years and are investigating the latest incident.

Previous investigations have resulted in drivers being identified and prosecuted.

In 2017, police launched a crackdown on dangerous driving in the city after residents complained that the racing was "beyond a joke".

“I would ask anyone who may have information, mobile phone footage of cars involved or CCTV to contact 101 referencing police log 1907 of June 2.

Information and mobile phone footage can also be emailed through to the Roads Policing East Teams at easternarearpu@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police/uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.