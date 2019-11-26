Increased police patrols in Ossett after rise in vehicle thefts

Police officers are to increase their patrols in Ossett after recording a rise in the number of thefts from vehicles.

In an alert sent to residents, officers said they had seen a "slight increase" in the number of the offences in and around the town.

As a result, the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be increasing their patrols of "hotspot" areas where possible.

Residents are urged to call 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

Alternatively, anyone who has any information on the incidents is asked to call 101 or speak to officers on patrol.

Police urged residents to avoid leaving valuable items unattended in the vehicles, including sat-navs and dashcams.