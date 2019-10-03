'Inhumane and selfish': Mum killed by drug dealer who deliberately caused head-on car crash in suicide attempt

A mum was killed by a drug dealer who deliberately drove head-on into her car after as he tried to take his own life while high on crack cocaine.

Kate Jaworski-Green suffered horrific injuries in the collision when Jordan Howlett deliberately drove into her path.

Kate Jaworski-Green was killed in collision on Denby Dale Road, Wakefield

Moments before the crash Howlett had been on the phone to his friend to say he was going to drive into another car.

The 24-year-old year drug addict had spent the night at a party in Leeds where he drank large amounts of alcohol and took crack cocaine.

He got into his BMW and deliberately crashed the vehicle on at least two occasions during a 20 mile drive before causing the fatal collision.

The crash happened on Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, shortly before 7am on January 27 last year.

Mrs Jaworski-Green was on her way to work when Howlett drove into her.

The 33-year-old married mum of a two year-old daughter died in hospital two days later after her family took the heartbreaking decision to have her life support machine switched off.

Howlett was originally charged with murder and continued to deny responsibility for the death until he was due to go on trial this week.

Howlett, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton, pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court today.

He was jailed for ten years and eight months.

Mr Justice Butcher told him: "Your entirely selfish, inhumane and irresponsible actions ended that life and caused the pain and grief to Kate's family."

Richard Wright, QC, prosecuting, told the court how Howlett had become addicted to crack cocaine months before the incident and had begun to sell the drug to fund his habit.

Mr Wright said Howlett continued to take the drug despite it causing him episodes of "crushing depression."

The night before the crash he had drunk a large amount of spirits and took crack cocaine.

He became aggressive as he began to run out of the class A drug.

Howlett's friend took his car keys to stop him driving but the defendant threatened to smash up the flat if he did not get them back.

The defendant had the keys returned to him and drove off.

Witnesses described seeing sparks coming from the car as he drove it on the M1 with a tyre missing.

Howlett rang his friend and told him he had twice crashed the car and wanted to kill himself.

The crash happened on Denby Dale Road, at the junction with Branch Road, after Howlett left the M1 at Junction 39.

Mr Wright said: "As the crash happened he was coming to the end of a long phone call.

"He said he was going to crash properly this time in to a car in front of him and the phone went dead."

Howlett and Mrs Jaworski-Green were both trapped in their cars after the crash.

Mr Wright said: "His concern was not for the other motorist but for his drugs, which he asked for a member of the public to hide."

Howlett also tried to hide his mobile phone from firefighters at the scene as it contained incriminating text messages relating to drug supply.

Mr Wright said: "So serious were her injuries that they were not survivable."

Howlett also suffered serious injuries in the collision but was discharged from hospital nine days later.

Nick Johnson, QC, mitigating, said: "There was a genuine desire in that moment to take his own life."

Mr Johnson said his client had spent three days in a coma after the crash.

He said Howlett had been "family-oriented" and hard working before becoming addicted to drugs.