Investigation after alleged sexual assault in Ossett park

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in an Ossett park over the weekend.

The incident took place close to Illingworth Park, off Manor Road, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The alleged assault was reported by a third party, and police have since identified the reported victim.

Enquiries into the incident, which took place at Illingworth Park, off Manor Road, are ongoing.

Eyewitnesses reported a heavy police presence in the area on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police received a report in the early hours of Sunday, 26 January, from a third party of an alleged sexual assault in the vicinity of Illingworth Park, Ossett.

"The reported victim has been identified and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what has taken place."