Investigation into smoke bomb being thrown during Tigers match

Castleford Tigers are appealing for information after a smoke bomb that was thrown onto the pitch during a match.

The club is now under investigation by the Rugby Football League for a possible breach of operational rules regarding the conduct of the crowd at the Super League semi-final match at Salford’s AJ Bell Stadium.

With the team heading for 22-0 defeat, an orange smoke bomb was lit and thrown onto the field of play with around 10 minutes of the match left.

The game was stopped momentarily while it was removed.

Following the release of CCTV images from the clash against the Salford Red Devils, the club says it is taking steps to identify those supporters it wishes to speak to about the incident that last Thursday night, which led to a fan requiring medical attention.

There is also an investigation into the conduct of the Tigers’ fans at the Halliwell Jones Stadium against Warrington Wolves during the recent play-off fixture.

The Tigers confirmed earlier this season that the club would be adopting a zero-tolerance approach to anybody caught using smoke bombs, fireworks and flares.

A spokesman said: “The club would like to further thank the vast majority of fans for their continued support of Castleford Tigers throughout 2019 and their impeccable behaviour on matchdays.”

Anybody with details about the incident can contact the club, in the strictest confidence, by emailing info@castigers.com