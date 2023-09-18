News you can trust since 1852
Investigation launched after man assaulted on Westgate

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted on Westgate in Wakefield in the early hours of Sunday morning.
By News Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
The offence was reported to the police at 1.59am.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he was treated for a cut to the head.

Enquiries are ongoing.

If anyone witnessed this assault or the events leading up to it, they are asked to contact the police by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230517783.