Jail and CBO for street drinker who threatened takeaway staff

A street drinker who threatened take-away staff has been jailed for eight weeks and banned for five years from Castleford town centre.

Alec Johnson, of Chequers Close, Pontefract, was handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Leeds Magistrates’ Court and also found guilty of a public order offence.

He had gone into a take-away from which he’d been previously banned and threatened staff.

When they refused to serve him, he threw punches and caused the till to smash on the ground.

Johnson, aged 29, had also breached an interim CBO, for drunken behaviour, given at the Magistrates’ Court just weeks earlier on November 8, 2019.

Under the terms of the CBO, Johnson is banned from the centre of Castleford. He must not drink alcohol in public places, or enter any premises from which he has already been banned or excluded from, within the Wakefield area.

Tom Stannard, corporate director for regeneration and economic growth at Wakefield Council, said: “We work with partners to consider whether CBOs are required and this is another example where it has paid off.

“Our town centres and city centre are places for everyone to enjoy.

“By issuing a jail sentence and a Criminal Behaviour Order, this sends out a very strong and clear message that threatening and drunken behaviour will never be tolerated.”

Once released from prison, Johnson is forbidden to enter the town centre with the boundaries set out on a map.

He is also not allowed to drink alcohol in a public place, have an open vessel containing alcohol or be found drunk in public apart from being in licensed premises, or enter any premises in which he as already been banned.

Any breach of the CBO will mean he will be brought back before the court and possibly returned to jail.