Dean Sykes was given a 27-month jail sentence last month for the attack on the man outside Northgate Stores on Wakefield’s Northgate.

But he was brought back before Leeds Crown Court this week where he was handed the lengthy CBO, not only banning him from the shop, but also the nearby Marshway House hostel for the homeless.

Sykes (pictured) is banned from entering Northgate Stores and Marshway House. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

The court heard that Sykes, 41, terrorised shop staff and residents due to his drunken behaviour. He even threw a fridge from veranda at Marshway House.

CBOs allow offenders to be fast-tracked to prison should they breach its terms. The joint application for Sykes’ order, submitted between Wakefield District Council and West Yorkshire Police, was granted by Judge Richard Mansell KC.

He told Sykes, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds: “It’s clear for some time you have behaved in a certain way in Wakefield in a way that would cause harassment, alarm or distress to a number of people.

“Shoplifting at various stores is one element, coupled with aggressive behaviour and on one occasion, violence towards a man. A CBO will help to prevent you engaging in such behaviour in the future.”

Drug addict Sykes was jailed for causing GBH without intent during a violent confrontation on September 5 last year. He had been in Northgate Stores with an accomplice stealing, but when confronted by the shop's manager, they began arguing with him. The assault victim, who knew the shopkeeper, had been passing and began filming the incident as it spilled onto the street, before Sykes approached and attacked him.

He tried to grab the man's phone before punching him to the face "at least four times", Leeds Crown Court heard.

The victim then went into the shop to escape Sykes and the police were called. He suffered fractures to his eye socket and cheek bone.

The court heard that Sykes has 48 previous convictions for 111 offences, including 12 for violence.

The CBO not only bans him from entering the grounds of Marshway House and Northgate Stores, but he must also leave any shop premises in the Wakefield district if asked to do so.