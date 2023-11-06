News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

JCB smashes into Wakefield Sainbury’s in ram-raid burglary attempt to make off with cash machine

A JCB forklift was used in an attempt to steal a cash machine from Sainbury’s Local in Wakefield in the early hours of this morning.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:05 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to the store on Alverthorpe Road shortly after 1.30am to reports that a JCB had crashed into the store.

Officers attended but the suspects had fled.

A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police were called to the store on Alverthorpe Road shortly after 1.30am this morning to reports that a JCB had crashed into the store.Police were called to the store on Alverthorpe Road shortly after 1.30am this morning to reports that a JCB had crashed into the store.
Police were called to the store on Alverthorpe Road shortly after 1.30am this morning to reports that a JCB had crashed into the store.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A cash machine, which was damaged during the incident, was not taken.

Food items were found nearby, thought to have been taken from inside the store.

Extensive damage was caused to the front of the building and a scene remains in place while enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information, who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact Wakefield CID quoting reference 13230615372.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.