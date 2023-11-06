JCB smashes into Wakefield Sainbury’s in ram-raid burglary attempt to make off with cash machine

A JCB forklift was used in an attempt to steal a cash machine from Sainbury’s Local in Wakefield in the early hours of this morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to the store on Alverthorpe Road shortly after 1.30am to reports that a JCB had crashed into the store.

Officers attended but the suspects had fled.

A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the store on Alverthorpe Road shortly after 1.30am this morning to reports that a JCB had crashed into the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cash machine, which was damaged during the incident, was not taken.

Food items were found nearby, thought to have been taken from inside the store.

Extensive damage was caused to the front of the building and a scene remains in place while enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information, who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact Wakefield CID quoting reference 13230615372.