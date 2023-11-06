JCB smashes into Wakefield Sainbury’s in ram-raid burglary attempt to make off with cash machine
Police were called to the store on Alverthorpe Road shortly after 1.30am to reports that a JCB had crashed into the store.
Officers attended but the suspects had fled.
A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.
A cash machine, which was damaged during the incident, was not taken.
Food items were found nearby, thought to have been taken from inside the store.
Extensive damage was caused to the front of the building and a scene remains in place while enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information, who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact Wakefield CID quoting reference 13230615372.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.