Lance Hall appeared to be slurring when he brandished the multi-tool knife at the 17-year-old girl, who was the girlfriend of Hall’s partner’s son.

Leeds Crown Court heard that he had been at home in Knottingley on August 27 last year with his partner, her son and the girl, who was nine-weeks pregnant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 9.30pm Hall went to the son’s room in an “emotional state”, appeared drunk and mumbling about his partner, prosecutor Robert Hamilton said.

Hall was jailed at Leeds Crown Court.

After the son left the room – expecting Hall to follow him – the 37-year-old then pulled out the knife, held it towards the terrified girl and said: “If she is cheating on me I need to know the truth.”

When the son re-entered the room, Hall quickly put the knife away and left. The young couple left the house and the girl broke down in tears and told her partner what had happened.

The police were called and Hall was found with the knife on him. He later admitted assault and possession of a bladed article in public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall, of Lock Lane, Castleford, has 27 previous convictions for 56 offences.

Mitigating, Ed Youlton said Hall had issues with alcohol and his mental health, which he said deteriorated because of financial concerns.

Despite his lengthy record and his latest offending, he said Hall had managed to stay out of trouble since 2015. He is now having regular contact with his GP and had self referred to the counselling service, Turning Point. He was also attending regular meetings at Andy’s Man Club, the support group for men with mental health issues.

Mr Youlton said: “He is doing everything he can to get himself out of the hole he is in and is remorseful for what happened."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge, Recorder Tony Watkin told Hall: “You used the knife to threaten her, effectively. Those who commit knife crime can expect to go to prison. It’s the only sentence I can pass on you.”