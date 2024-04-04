Jet2 issues urgent scam warning as customers targeted
Airline Jet2 has issued a warning to customers to remain vigilant over scam messages purporting to be from them.
The airline said they have been mae aware of several links, emails and messages being shared across WhatsApp and other messaging platforms directing to competitions to win Jet2.com flights.
They said: “We advise that these, and any similar looking messages, are NOT connected to Jet2.com or Jet2holidays or any of our sub brands.
"Please be vigilant should you receive a message of this kind and we would recommend reporting using the methods in the messaging platform.”