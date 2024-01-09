Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a man who is wanted for offences of stalking and breach of restraining order.

Joseph St Hilaire, 28, is from the Wakefield/Huddersfield area but it is believed he may be travelling around the country.

He is aware that he is wanted but enquiries so far have failed to locate him.