Joseph St Hilaire is wanted by police in connection wtih stalking and breach of restraining order
Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a man who is wanted for offences of stalking and breach of restraining order.
Joseph St Hilaire, 28, is from the Wakefield/Huddersfield area but it is believed he may be travelling around the country.
He is aware that he is wanted but enquiries so far have failed to locate him.
If anyone has any information about his movements or whereabouts, they are asked to contact Wakefield District Safeguarding via LiveChat online or by calling 101.